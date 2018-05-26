Amitabh Bachchan records for 'Kaun Banega Crorepati' introduction

Megastar Amitabh Bachchan will start recording the introduction and initiation for the tenth season of the reality game show "Kaun Banega Crorepati" ('KBC')



Megastar Amitabh Bachchan will start recording the introduction and initiation for the tenth season of the reality game show "Kaun Banega Crorepati" ('KBC'). Amitabh, who has been a part of the show for eight seasons, on Friday early morning tweeted: "It is 4:45 am! Just back from work, recording for the 'KBC' shoot tomorrow (Friday) at 8 a.m. So no time to dwell here any longer, shall do so tomorrow. Love to all."

"After the days' work spent time at the studio to prepare the work for tomorrow on set for the KBC introduction and initiation," he added. The thespian had made his small screen foray in the year 2000 with "Kaun Banega Crorepati", a general knowledge-based game show based on the "Who Wants To Be A Millionaire?" format. Registrations for the new season will begin on June 6, with Big B coming on air on Sony Entertainment television and asking one question every night till June 20.

