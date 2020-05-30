Amitabh Bachchan shares a fun BTS picture from the sets of Gulabo Sitabo along with an interesting fact

Leave it to Amitabh Bachchan to never have a dull moment on his social media. Today, our beloved Bachchan Sir has shared a Behind the Scene picture from the sets of his upcoming movie Gulabo Sitabo and it is its caption has the fans are buzzing. In the picture, the 77-year-old is dressed in his character 'Mirza' while you can see a make-up artist touching-up his eyebrows. In the caption, Big B shared with his fans he mentioned that "The space between the eyebrows is called what? Did you know? It's called glabella!".

The superstar also shared a collage of his pictures from the sets of 1976 film Kabhi Kabhie and his upcoming film, Gulabo Sitabo, on Instagram. The first picture shows Big B in Srinagar, writing the verse for the title track of Kabhi Kabhie, and the second picture shows his look Gulabo Sitabo. Sharing the photo-collage, Amitabh Bachchan wrote on Instagram, “Srinagar, Kashmir .. ‘KABHI KABHIE’ .. writing the verse for the song ‘kabhi kabhi mere dil mein khayaal aata hai ..’ AND .. Lucknow, month of May .. 44 years later (1976 to 2020) Gulabo Sitabo .. and song playing .. ban ke madaari ka bandar (sic)." He further wrote, "Kya the, aur kya bana diya ab" in Hindi.

The much-anticipated movie featuring the bickering duo, Ayushmann Khurrana and Amitabh Bachchan Gulabo Sitabo is gearing up for a global release on June 12, exclusively on Amazon Prime Video.

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also, download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news