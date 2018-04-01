Amitabh Bachchan showers praises on Irrfan starrer BlackMail

Amitabh Bachchan took to social media to appreciate every aspect of the film



The makers of BlackMail held a special screening for veteran actor Amitabh Bachchan after Irrfan wished to show the film to his Piku co-star. The legendary actor saw the film and has applauded it generously on social media. Amitabh Bachchan took to social media to appreciate every aspect of the film saying, " Saw a delightful film today .. "BLACKMAIL" ..https://t.co/e79YFffALp .. a brilliant screenplay, unique story, exemplary performances and great presentation and editing .. Actors excel from Irfan Khan to some fresh new faces .. so happy to see such creativity .. !! (sic)"

On behalf of Irrfan, makers Bhushan Kumar and Abhinay Deo hosted a special screening for Amitabh Bachchan. Any kind of pat on the back coming from the superstar is considered special. Bollywood has always been in awe of any compliment received from Amitabh Bachchan.

Earlier Irrfan had expressed that he wishes Blackmail to get the best release possible, hence the makers have decided to release the film as scheduled and it will hit the screens this Friday. Blackmail has received immense appreciation ever since the teaser of the film released.

The teaser showed Irrfan running around the streets wearing nothing more than a pair of boxer shorts with his face covered by a bra-and-panty paper bag. The hilarious trailer of the Irrfan-starrer further piqued the interest of the audience in which the question raised was: "What will you do if you find your wife in bed with someone else?"

The quirky trailer promises a madcap comedy starring an ensemble cast of Irrfan, Kirti Kulhari, Divya Dutta, Arunoday Singh, Omi Vaidya, Anuja Sathe, Pradhuman Singh Mall, Gajraj Rao, among many others. Produced by T-Series' Bhushan Kumar and RDP Motion Pictures' Abhinay Deo, Blackmail, directed by Abhinay Deo, is slated to release on April 6, 2018.

