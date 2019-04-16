Amitabh Bachchan supports fire safety campaign 'Chalo India'

bollywood

Amitabh Bachchan

Amitabh Bachchan has lent support to the Maharashtra Fire Services Personnel Welfare Association's safety campaign, Chalo India. The one-minute film will be showcased in cinema halls.

The special song, Chalo India Ab Saath Chalenge Hum, has also been created in which the veteran actor is seen urging citizens to be aware of fire hazards as being careless can prove to be fatal. Big B's baritone will surely make people pay heed to his instructions.

Chalo India is a movement towards fire safety, conceptualised by MadNCrazy Medianomics Pvt Ltd, and launched by the Maharashtra Fire Services Personnel Welfare Association.

For the campaign, a song titled "Chalo India ab saath chalenge hum" has been created in which the "Pink" actor is seen appealing people to be alert while dealing with fire.

Amitabh urges people not to be careless because negligence can turn fatal.

Not only this, the actor has been a responsible citizen as well. Amitabh Bachchan has again become one of the highest tax payers in Hindi Film Industry. The legendary actor has paid a tax of Rs 70 crore for the financial year 2018-2019.

When approached his spokesperson confirmed the news and stated, "Yes, Mr Bachchan has paid 70 crore tax for the financial year 2018-19."

In further updates, Bachchan has also paid off loans of 2084 farmers in Muzaffarpur, Bihar.

He has also donated 10 lakh Rupees to each family of the 50 Martyrs who sacrificed their lives in the terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir’s Pulwama district. Not just that, it is also being said that he has asked the Government of India for the address and contact details of the families of the Pulwama brave heart martyrs to directly give the funds.

