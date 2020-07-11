Search

Amitabh Bachchan, Abhishek Bachchan tests positive for COVID-19

Updated: Jul 12, 2020, 00:06 IST | mid-day online correspondent | Mumbai

Amitabh Bachchan and his son Abhishek Bachchan have been tested positive for COVID-19

Picture Courtesy: Amitabh Bachchan's Instagram Account
Superstar Amitabh Bachchan and his son Abhishek Bachchan have been tested positive for COVID-19. The 77-year-old actor confirmed the news on Twitter, adding that his family and staff are also being tested. The entire Bachchan family and their staff had undergone the test. Results of other family members  are awaited.

The 77-year-old in a tweet had also requested people is his close proximity for last 10 days to get themselves tested.  This is what he wrote- "I have tested CoviD positive .. shifted to Hospital .. hospital informing authorities .. family and staff undergone tests , results awaited ..

All that have been in close proximity to me in the last 10 days are requested to please get themselves tested !" (sic). Have a look right here:

The actor tested positive on Saturday evening and was quickly admitted to the hospital. According to media reports, he was admitted to Nanavati hospital.

Minutes after his tweet, Abhishek took to his Twitter account to confirm the news. "Earlier today both my father and I tested positive for COVID 19. Both of us having mild symptoms have been admitted to hospital. We have informed all the required authorities and our family and staff are all being tested. I request all to stay calm and not panic. Thank you (sic)", he tweeted.

Further confirmation from the family is awaited.

Meanwhile, wishes for a speedy recovery have already started pouring in from industry colleagues. Taapsee Pannu, who worked with Bachchan in "Badla" last year, wrote on social media: "And you shall be back to health n happiness soon! champ!"

Malayalam superstar Mammooty tweeted: "Get well soon sir."

"Get well soon sir! Wishing you a speedy recovery," tweeted Telugu superstar Mahesh Babu.

"Oh no! Take care, Sir! Get well soon! Sending you tonnes of love and good wishes!" wrote Ranveer Shorey on Twitter.

Boney Kapoor tweeted: "Get well soon Amit ji."

Neha Dhupia wrote: "Sending you tons of love and best wishes... Please take care... you ll be okay very soon!"

"Get well soon sir," wished Sonu Sood.

Wishes were still pouring in from fans and colleagues alike late on Saturday night.

