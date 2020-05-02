Amitabh Bachchan's emotional tribute to Rishi Kapoor: 'Waqt Ne Kiya Kya Haseen Sitam'

One of the most versatile actors of Bollywood, Rishi Kapoor passed away at the age of 67 in Mumbai on April 30. The news came as a big shock to Bollywood as it lost another brilliant actor a day after Irrfan Khan, who passed away on April 29. Condolence messages flowed in from all quarters, with film personalities, politicians and millions of fans expressing their grief at the untimely death of the two stars.

Amitabh Bachchan also paid an emotional tribute to Rishi, with whom he had worked for over four decades giving us memorable films ranging from Amar Akbar Anthony to 102 Not Out. The superstar shared a video clip on his Instagram account that had moments from 102 Not Out, in which Amitabh played a 102-year-old father to a 76-year-old son, played by Rishi. Sharing the video, Amitabh wrote, ""Waqt ne kiya kya haseen sitam .. Tum rahe na tum, Hum rahe na hum .. (sic)."

Earlier, Amitabh wrote a note on his blog remembering the late actor.

The Coolie actor also shared a collage of throwback pictures of Irrfan and Rishi on his Instagram and wrote, "The death of an elder celebrity vs death of a younger .. the grief of the latter more intense than that of the former .. why ..? The younger more tragic. Why the loss of the young seems more tragic than that of the older .. Because you lament the loss of opportunity in the latter .. unrealised possibilities (sic)."

Rishi Kapoor and Irrfan Khan have left behind millions of memories for all his fans and cinema lovers that can never be forgotten.

