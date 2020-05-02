Amitabh Bachchan's emotional tribute to Rishi Kapoor: 'Waqt Ne Kiya Kya Haseen Sitam'
Amitabh Bachchan paid an emotional tribute to Rishi Kapoor with whom he gave us memorable films like Amar Akbar Anthony, and more recently, 102 Not Out
One of the most versatile actors of Bollywood, Rishi Kapoor passed away at the age of 67 in Mumbai on April 30. The news came as a big shock to Bollywood as it lost another brilliant actor a day after Irrfan Khan, who passed away on April 29. Condolence messages flowed in from all quarters, with film personalities, politicians and millions of fans expressing their grief at the untimely death of the two stars.
Amitabh Bachchan also paid an emotional tribute to Rishi, with whom he had worked for over four decades giving us memorable films ranging from Amar Akbar Anthony to 102 Not Out. The superstar shared a video clip on his Instagram account that had moments from 102 Not Out, in which Amitabh played a 102-year-old father to a 76-year-old son, played by Rishi. Sharing the video, Amitabh wrote, ""Waqt ne kiya kya haseen sitam .. Tum rahe na tum, Hum rahe na hum .. (sic)."
Waqt ne kiya kya haseen sitam .. Tum rahe na tum, Hum rahe na hum ..
Earlier, Amitabh wrote a note on his blog remembering the late actor.
... in Memoriam https://tmblr.co/ZwrX5vYFTdCL4y00 had seen him at his home Deonar Cottage, Chembur , a young energetic, bubbly , mischief in his eyes Chintu , on those rare moments when I was privileged to have been invited to an evening at Raj ji’s house .. I would see him more often after , at RK Studios, when he trained as an actor for his film to be made, BOBBY .. a diligent enthusiastic youngster, ready to pounce onto every learning that came his way, in that famous large and legendary make up room, of Raj ji at the end of the first floor corridor of make up rooms .. He had a walk that was confident and determined .. a stride and style that was similar to that of his grandfather, the legendary Prithvi Raj ji .. a walk I had noticed in one of his earlier films .. that walk .. I never found it in any other .. We worked in several films together .. When he spoke his lines, you believed every word of it .. there was never an alternative .. its genuineness was beyond question .. And there has never been any other, that could lip sync a song as perfectly as he did .. never .. His playful attitude on set was infectious .. even in the most grave sequences he would discover that comedic spark and we would all just crack up .. !! Not just on set .. if you were with him at any formal event , he would find that little distractive light hearted gem to expand on and lighten the situation .. When there was a time lapse as the shot got readied , he would bring out his playing cards , or at times pull out his rather complicated Bagatele board and invite others to play .. a competition .. not just for fun .. a serious competition .. During his time of diagnosis and his treatment he never ever lamented his condition .. it was always .. ‘see you soon , just a routine visit to the Hospital .. I’ll be back shortly ‘ Joie de vivre .. the exuberant enjoyment of life , was a gene he inherited from his father .. the Legend, the Ultimate Showman the Iconic Raj Kapoor .. I never visited him in Hospital .. I never wanted to see distress on his smiling cherubic face .. But I am certain .. when he went , he must have gone with a gentle smile …
The Coolie actor also shared a collage of throwback pictures of Irrfan and Rishi on his Instagram and wrote, "The death of an elder celebrity vs death of a younger .. the grief of the latter more intense than that of the former .. why ..? The younger more tragic. Why the loss of the young seems more tragic than that of the older .. Because you lament the loss of opportunity in the latter .. unrealised possibilities (sic)."
Rishi Kapoor and Irrfan Khan have left behind millions of memories for all his fans and cinema lovers that can never be forgotten.
