Amitabh Bachchan's personalised wishes cheer up Vicky Kaushal, Ayushmann Khurrana

Published: Aug 14, 2019, 08:46 IST | ANI

Amitabh and Jaya Bachchan sent a bouquet with a note attached wishing both the actors on their big win and adding that there were 'many more to follow'

Amitabh Bachchan

National Award winners Vicky Kaushal and Ayushmann Khurrana seem to be jumping with joy after the two received personalised hand-written notes from veteran actor couple Amitabh and Jaya Bachchan.

The couple sent a bouquet with a note attached wishing both the actors on their big win and adding that there were 'many more to follow'. While this wonderful wish meant the "world" to the 'Uri: The Surgical Strike' actor, it was nothing less than a National Award to the 'Badhaai Ho' actor.

vicky-kaushalVicky Kaushal shared the picture as his Instagram story

Vicky who won the award for 'Uri' expressed his happiness on an Instagram story where he wrote, "This means the world to me! Thank you Bachchan sir and Jaya ma'am." The 31-year-old also received a special wish from singer-songwriter Gurdaas Maan and his wife Manjeet Maan congratulating him on being conferred with the award.

ayushmann-khurranaAyushmann Khurrana shared it as his Instagram story

Meanwhile, Ayushmann who won the award for 'Badhaai Ho' put out a tweet reading that praise from the century's greatest actor is nothing less than a National Award in itself. This comes after the National Awards were announced on Friday at a press conference by the awards' jury chairperson Rahul Rawail.

The joy continued for Ayushmann and Vicky as the former's 2018 film 'Andhadhun' bagged the best Hindi film award while the latter's film 'Uri' won the best director award for Aditya Dhar.

