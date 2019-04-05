Amitabh, Taapsee starrer Badla stays obstinate at box office, collects 83 crores

bollywood

Badla poster

Even in its fourth week, Badla refuses to budge from minting moolah at the box office collecting 5.25 crores at the end of the week, leading to a hefty total of 83.69 crores. Badla has broken several records at the box office.

Amitabh Bachchan and Taapsee Pannu starrer Badla redefined the hold of content films this year.

The collection for the Week 4 - Fri - â¹.70 cr, Sat - â¹1.20 cr, Sunday â¹1.45 cr, Mon - â¹.55 cr, Tue - â¹.50 cr, Wed - â¹.45 cr, Thus - â¹.40 cr Total - â¹5.25 cr The week wise total collection of the movie was Week 1 - â¹38 Cr, Week 2 - â¹29.32 Cr, Week 3 - â¹11.12 Cr, Week 4 - â¹5.25 cr. The film garnered â¹83.69 Cr as the overall collection.

The crime thriller revolves around Taapsee Pannu's character Naina who is stuck in a murder scandal. Playing Badal Gupta, a lawyer to Naina, Amitabh Bachchan has recreated the magic of Pink. Also starring Amrita Singh, Tony Luke and Manav Kaul in supporting roles, Badla has been gauging appreciation for the remarkable performances.

Badla is presented by Red Chillies Entertainment in association with Azure Entertainment, Co-produced by Gaurav Verma and produced by Gauri Khan, Sunir Kheterpal and Akshai Puri, the crime thriller is directed by Sujoy Ghosh, starring Amitabh Bachchan and Taapsee Pannu in the lead roles is running successfully in theatres.

