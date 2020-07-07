Ustad Amjad Ali Khan and his sons come together to make melody with sarod on Guru Purnima

On the occasion of Guru Purnima, Amaan Ali Bangash and Ayaan Ali Bangash spent the evening in their music room playing the sarod along with the sarod maestro and their father Ustad Amjad Ali Khan. What was mesmerising is that the trio was joined in by Ayaan's two kids Zohaan and Abeer who for the first time played alongside their father and grandfather.

The brothers took to Instagram to share pictures from the evening as they played in harmony as a tribute to their guru and father in their music room. Ayaan Ali Bangash spoke on how symbolic the music room is, and said, "The music room is where we all learnt. All the students and us would always learn in this room which is more symbolic and is beyond a concrete structure. It has portraits of all our forefathers including a centre portrait of our grandfather Ustad Haafiz Ali Khan."

Talking about spending the day with his kids and grandkids, Ustad Amjad Ali Khan, said, "I wished all my students all over the world through cyber space however I was very happy to be able to play and spend time with Amaan and Ayaan especially my grandsons Zohaan and Abeer. They are both working hard and need blessings from elders and well wishers around the world."

