Amol Parashar: People look at delivery boys in new light after Dolly Kitty Aur Woh Chamakte Sitare

Best remembered as Chitvan from the web series, Tripling, Amol Parashar finds himself in the spotlight again. He is winning accolades for his act of a food delivery boy hoping to get a five-star rating from customers in Dolly Kitty Aur Woh Chamakte Sitare. "People tell me they are looking at them in new light. These guys come at our doorstep, deliver and disappear. Most of us don't even think about their profession. I liked how Alankrita [Shrivastava; writer-director] penned my character. He had a story to tell beyond doing just home deliveries," says Parashar of the Netflix film.

He admits he was initially "nervous" about shooting with co-actor Konkana Sensharma. "I had never met her before. She's someone I admired. I feared being caught [as someone] who knows nothing about the craft." But his fears were put to rest quickly as both Shrivastava and Sensharma made him comfortable. "It has a lot to do with where they came from. They were open to suggestions, questions and discussions."

It has been a long trek for Parashar to find a toehold in Bollywood. He made his debut in Shimit Amin's Rocket Singh: Salesman of the Year (2009) featuring Ranbir Kapoor. "It happened by accident. It was surreal to be part of a YRF production. I still remember Yashji [Chopra] on the set." Parashar then went on to do Rajesh Pillai's Traffic (2016) starring Manoj Bajpayee and Parambrata Chattopadhyay.

Post Dolly Kitty Aur Woh Chamakte Sitare, he is now hoping to find "interesting stories with interesting characters and interesting makers in the web and film world".

