Amrita Arora Ladak reacts to sister Malaika's COVID-19 positive report being leaked

Actress Amrita Arora Ladak has lashed out at people who have been displaying the Covid-19 positive report of her sister Malaika Arora on social media. "Price of being a celebrity? New normal? In sickness but not in health?? Is this ok?? My sister's results have been posted on various WhatsApp groups, Facebook and other mediums! While she was hoping and praying for a negative test and was also preparing herself to get better, this is what one has to deal with? How is this ok????????? What's has happened to us humans … sad sad state of affairs," she wrote on Instagram Stories while sharing an image of the report, which has been leaked online.

She noted that some people were even saying that Malaika "deserved it".

"Was posting her result of any use to anyone ?????? She's a responsible citizen who would've declared it anyway! What's the perverse pleasure of making it a discussion and guessing how and when she got it, some going to the extent of saying she deserves it with laughing emojis! Why why why!!" Amrita wrote.

The incident has left Amrita wondering how the report got leaked.

"The question is how did her report get out in the 1st place ... How was it ok to disregard a doc / patient confidentiality. Let's just respect what's happening in the world today and stop this ridiculous naming and shaming syndrome! STOP," she wrote.

Malaika posted on Instagram on Monday that she had tested Covid-19 positive. She is currently under home quarantine.

"Today I have tested positive for coronavirus but I want to inform you all that I am feeling fine. I am asymptomatic and following all the required protocols and will be quarantined at home as instructed by my doctor and authorities. I request all of you to stay calm and safe. Thank you for all your support," Malaika, 46, shared on Instagram.

