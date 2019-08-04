Amrita Arora sends birthday wishes to ex-brother-in-law Arbaaz Khan

bollywood

On August 5, Arbaaz Khan celebrates his 52nd birthday and Malaika Arora's sister Amrita Arora wished him through her Instagram account

Amrita Arora Ladak shared this picture with Arbaaz Khan on his Instagram account.

While the world is busy celebrating Friendship Week, it's also Bollywood actor-director Arbaaz Khan's birthday. The actor turned 52 on Sunday, August 4, 2019. Arbaaz's ex-sister-in-law Amrita Arora Ladak wished him in the sweetest way possible, who she fondly calls "Arbu". Although her sister Malaika Arora and Arbaaz have parted ways, Amrita maintains a cordial relationship with the Dabangg director.

Amrita Arora Ladak took to her Instagram account to share a selfie of theirs. She shared the picture along with a sweet caption that read: "Happy birthday dearest @arbaazkhanofficial, Arbuuuuu (sic)"

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Amrita Arora (@amuaroraofficial) onAug 3, 2019 at 11:03pm PDT

Model-singer Sophie Choudry was quick to comment on the post by dropping a birthday wish for Arbaaz. She wrote "Happy Birthday" with a hug and cake emoticon. A chef also commented on the post saying how Arbaaz reminds his of ace tennis player Roger Federer. The comment read: "Has anyone ever told him he looks like Roger Federer?"

On the professional front, everyone's waiting for the third installment of Dabangg, which is being produced by Arbaaz Khan. When mid-day had earlier quizzed him if Dabangg 3 comes with high pressure riding on it, he says, "If there is audience pressure, it's a good sign. It shows that people have expectations from you; it implies that the audience is eagerly waiting for the latest edition of the franchise," says Arbaaz, who had helmed the second installment.

Since the third installment is a prequel, Arbaaz Khan was asked if there are primary changes made to Salman's Chulbul Pandey character, to which, he said, "You can't change Chulbul Pandey too much because the audience likes him the way he is. But since the movie is also a prequel, we have added a few more traits to his character."

Apart from this, Arbaaz will be seen playing a Bollywood superstar in the thriller, Sridevi Bungalow. There are concerns regarding the film's title since it reportedly revolves around Bollywood superstar Sridevi. "Almost 80 percent of the film was shot when they approached me for a special appearance. Although I loved my role, I had reservations regarding the film considering [it was mired in] controversies. I voiced my concern to them as I didn't want to be associated with a project that may take undue advantage of something so unfortunate. But they guaranteed me that they weren't doing anything wrong. They even told me that they had registered the title before the demise of Sridevi. The makers sent me press clippings and interviews of the cast where they had clarified their stand," explains the actor.

The birthday boy will also be seen marking his Malayalam debut with South Superstar Mohanlal, titled, Big Brother.

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates