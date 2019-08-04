Amrita Arora sends birthday wishes to ex-brother-in-law Arbaaz Khan
On August 5, Arbaaz Khan celebrates his 52nd birthday and Malaika Arora's sister Amrita Arora wished him through her Instagram account
While the world is busy celebrating Friendship Week, it's also Bollywood actor-director Arbaaz Khan's birthday. The actor turned 52 on Sunday, August 4, 2019. Arbaaz's ex-sister-in-law Amrita Arora Ladak wished him in the sweetest way possible, who she fondly calls "Arbu". Although her sister Malaika Arora and Arbaaz have parted ways, Amrita maintains a cordial relationship with the Dabangg director.
Amrita Arora Ladak took to her Instagram account to share a selfie of theirs. She shared the picture along with a sweet caption that read: "Happy birthday dearest @arbaazkhanofficial, Arbuuuuu (sic)"
Model-singer Sophie Choudry was quick to comment on the post by dropping a birthday wish for Arbaaz. She wrote "Happy Birthday" with a hug and cake emoticon. A chef also commented on the post saying how Arbaaz reminds his of ace tennis player Roger Federer. The comment read: "Has anyone ever told him he looks like Roger Federer?"
On the professional front, everyone's waiting for the third installment of Dabangg, which is being produced by Arbaaz Khan. When mid-day had earlier quizzed him if Dabangg 3 comes with high pressure riding on it, he says, "If there is audience pressure, it's a good sign. It shows that people have expectations from you; it implies that the audience is eagerly waiting for the latest edition of the franchise," says Arbaaz, who had helmed the second installment.
Since the third installment is a prequel, Arbaaz Khan was asked if there are primary changes made to Salman's Chulbul Pandey character, to which, he said, "You can't change Chulbul Pandey too much because the audience likes him the way he is. But since the movie is also a prequel, we have added a few more traits to his character."
Apart from this, Arbaaz will be seen playing a Bollywood superstar in the thriller, Sridevi Bungalow. There are concerns regarding the film's title since it reportedly revolves around Bollywood superstar Sridevi. "Almost 80 percent of the film was shot when they approached me for a special appearance. Although I loved my role, I had reservations regarding the film considering [it was mired in] controversies. I voiced my concern to them as I didn't want to be associated with a project that may take undue advantage of something so unfortunate. But they guaranteed me that they weren't doing anything wrong. They even told me that they had registered the title before the demise of Sridevi. The makers sent me press clippings and interviews of the cast where they had clarified their stand," explains the actor.
The birthday boy will also be seen marking his Malayalam debut with South Superstar Mohanlal, titled, Big Brother.
-
The popular 'wink' girl, Priya Prakash Varrier is all set to make her Bollywood debut with Sridevi Bungalow. The actress was photographed on the sets of the movie along with her co-stars. All Pics/Yogen Shah
-
For the shoot, Priya opted for a pink thigh-slit spaghetti dress, which she paired it with beige stilettos and hoops. Her co-star donned a classy black shirt and pants, along with a brown jacket and black shoes.
-
Talking about his role in Sridevi Bungalow, Arbaaz in a recent interview said: "I play myself in the film because the director and producer wanted an actor to play himself in the script. So, it's a guest appearance but an interesting". Arbaaz is currently busy producing Salman Khan starrer Dabangg 3.
-
While interacting with media on the sets, Priya expressed her ambitions to work in Hindi films. She said, "As far as working in more Hindi films is concerned, if good offers come my way then I will definitely love to do them". Priya became a household name after her wink in a song of the Malayalam film Oru Adaar Love went viral.
-
Asked if she would like to shed her image of the Wink Girl, she said: "Definitely I would. That was my first movie and the wink gave me a lot of publicity because everybody liked it. However, if I go on repeating (that action), people will start questioning it. So, I want to do more films and improve myself as an actor."
-
Speaking about the movie, Sridevi Bungalow generated controversy a while back when producer Boney Kapoor, husband of late superstar Sridevi, sent a legal notice to the makers of the film
In Picture: Sridevi Bungalow co-star Priyanshu Chatterjee on the sets. Priyanshu is known for his roles in Tum Bin, Bhootnath and Baadshaho.
-
Boney Kapoor had objected to the film's title as well as a scene that reportedly shows a character named Sridevi's death in a bathtub, much the same way the eighties actress Sridevi died in February 2018. On the other hand, the makers had claimed that their film is a suspense thriller about a lonely female actor. They added that Sridevi is a common name, so no one can own it. Boney, however, feels they are showing his late wife in poor light.
Arbaaz Khan, Priya Prakash Varrier, Priyanshu were snapped at Sridevi Bungalow shoot. See pictures
