Amruta Fadnavis reveals her dream project on Instagram

Updated: Jul 05, 2019, 10:31 IST | mid-day online correspondent

Amruta Fadnavis took to Instagram to give her fans a glimpse of her dream project 'Mitti ke Sitare'

Pic courtesy/Instagram/Amruta Fadnavis

The first lady of Maharashtra, Amruta Fadnavis is known for her active participation in social work and a role model for many women. Her social media account is inspiring and proves that she is extremely versatile. She recently posted a few pictures on Instagram announcing her dream project and we must say it is amazing!

#And finally my dream project ‘à¤®à¤¿à¤Âà¥Âà¤Âà¥Â à¤Âà¥Â à¤¸à¤¿à¤¤à¤¾à¤°à¥Â’ season 1 organised by @divyajfoundation in association with @mpowerminds supported by Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation & @shankarmahadevanacademy , culminated with a memorable grand finale ... Music cuts across boundaries, unites religions & doesn’t differentiate between rich & poor ! Then, why should scientific musical training & education be denied to the underprivileged... Lets take the spiritual, therapeutic & mental benefits of the divine music to every lane & home of our country & let us support blooming of talent & creativity across every corner of the country ! @mitti.ke.sitare @shankar.mahadevan @shiamakofficial @realhimesh @devendra_fadnavis @princewonda @m_koirala

Jun 30, 2019

Amruta Fadnavis looked stunning the pictures donning a beautiful ivory embroidery Anarkali dress paired with matching earrings and wine lipstick. She shared the post captioning it as ''And finally my dream project ‘à¤®à¤¿à¤Âà¥Âà¤Âà¥Â à¤Âà¥Â à¤¸à¤¿à¤¤à¤¾à¤°à¥Â’ season 1 organised by @divyajfoundation in association with @mpowerminds supported by Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation & shankarmahadevanacademy, culminated with a memorable grand finale ... Music cuts across boundaries, unites religions & doesn’t differentiate between rich & poor ! Then, why should scientific musical training & education be denied to the underprivileged... Lets take the spiritual, therapeutic & mental benefits of the divine music to every lane & home of our country & let us support blooming of talent & creativity across every corner of the country !'

Amruta Fadnavis, the wife of Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis called this event her dream project and was happy to be a part of it with her husband Devendra Fadnavis and daughter. She was seen presenting awards to the young talents on the show 'Mitti ke Sitare.' Amurta Fadnavis is a singer, banker, social activist and married to Devendra Fadnavis, the Chief Minister of Maharashtra.

