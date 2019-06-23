International Yoga Day: Amruta Fadnavis spotted performing yoga asanas

famous-personalities

Amruta Fadnavis celebrated International Day of Yoga with differently abled people in Mumbai

All picture courtesy/Yogen Shah

The fifth International Day of Yoga was celebrated with enthusiasm and zeal in India and many parts of the world. Amruta Fadnavis also participated in an event in Mumbai where she was seen performing various yoga asanas. She was spotted in an event organised by Divya Foundation where she celebrated

International Yoga Day with Sunil Shetty and differently abled people.

Amruta Fadnavis was seen donning an aqua blue velvet tracksuit with her hair tied up into a high pony giving her the perfect sporty look. She also took to social media website, Instagram to post some pictures of the event where she wrote, 'On this #internationaldayofyoga #internationaldayofyoga2019 â¬ .... Let’s have an Inclusive approach in all our actions towards bringing about a positive change !.... Let us take the knowledge & message of health & healthy lifestyle to every strata of the society !!'

The versatile first lady of Maharashtra, Amruta Fadnavis is known for her active participation in social work, as a supportive wife, and a role model for many women. She is also known as a style icon for her classy and elegant fashion sense.

Amruta Fadnavis is also known as a style icon for her classy and elegant fashion sense. She is a singer, banker, social activist and married to Devendra Fadnavis, the Chief Minister of Maharashtra.

Amruta Fadnavis had also shared pictures of her posing in biker gear on a red motorcycle, which revealed the fearless and bold side of her personality. She is often seen at charity shows, political events with her husband, Devendra Fadnavis and singing shows, but this bold and daring side of her was unusual and inspiring. She shared these pictures on Instagram to probably express her views on women power and everything that a woman can do. Amruta Fadnavis complemented the photo pose in a velvet royal blue jacket and pants paired with a bright olive green helmet. The pictures prove that she is a responsible citizen of the country as though she was posing for a picture she still had her helmet on.

