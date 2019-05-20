Amruta Fadnavis looks exquisite in stylish black frill saree. See Photos

famous-personalities

Amruta Fadnavis, wife of Devendra Fadnavis, the Chief Minister of Maharashtra recently shared a few pictures of her looking ethereal in a stunning black frill saree

Pic courtesy/Amruta Fadnavis/Instagram

The versatile first lady of Maharashtra, Amruta Fadnavis is known for her active participation in social work, as a supportive wife, and a role model for many women. She is also known as a style icon for her classy and elegant fashion sense. Amruta Fadnavis is the queen of Indian attire, be it sarees or kurtas, she can pull it off gracefully. Recently, the first lady took to Instagram to share a few pictures of her attending an event in Mumbai where she donned a stylish black frill saree and we must say she looks stunning!

Amruta Fadnavis looks elegant in the black frill saree paired with a matching blouse with silver embroidery. She shared these pictures on her Instagram account addressing the event she attended in Mumbai. Amruta Fadnavis along with Hon. Governor Shri Vidyasagar Rao felicitated NGOs that raised maximum funds for charity at the Tata marathon in Mumbai. She is a singer, banker, social activist and married to Devendra Fadnavis, the Chief Minister of Maharashtra.

Highlights of Amruta Fadnavis

Amruta Fadnavis recently shared pictures of her posing in biker gear on a red motorcycle, which revealed the fearless and bold side of her personality. She is often seen at charity shows, political events with her husband, Devendra Fadnavis and singing shows, but this bold and daring side of her was unusual and inspiring. She shared these pictures on Instagram to probably express her views on women power and everything that a woman can do. Amruta Fadnavis complemented the photo pose in a velvet royal blue jacket and pants paired with a bright olive green helmet. The pictures prove that she is a responsible citizen of the country as though she was posing for a picture she still had her helmet on.

Amruta Fadnavis, has once again taken the world of Instagram by storm. This time, Amruta has lent her soulful and melodious voice to the track of Kehne Ko Humsafar Hain season 2 stars actors such as Ronit Roy, Mona Singh, and Gurdeep Kohli. Amruta took to Instagram to share the video of the song in which she is seen singing the song 'Tum Ho Paas' in an all-new style. Amruta wrote: Delighted and honoured to sing the Kehne Ko Humsafar Hain song 'Tum Ho Pass' this season. The song a was a rage last season & Loved singing this romantic melody again for season 2 with a pinch of rawness to the amazing song! Thank u Ekta Kapoor and Alt Balaji! The song had managed to capture the hearts of the audiences when it was released in the first season itself. And with the new twist to the song is already creating buzz on social media.

