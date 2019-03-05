Watch video: Amruta Fadnavis' rendition of 'Tum Ho Paas' will melt your heart

famous-personalities

The soulful rendition of the track Tum Ho Paas from Kehne Ko Humsafar Hai 2 by Amruta Fadnavis will keep you hooked

A screengrab from the video. Pic/Instagram Amruta Fadnavis

Amruta Fadnavis, the wife of Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, has once again taken the world of Instagram by storm. This time, Amruta has lent her soulful and melodious voice to the track of Kehne Ko Humsafar Hain season 2 stars actors such as Ronit Roy, Mona Singh, and Gurdeep Kohli.

Here's the melodious voice of Amruta Fadnavis singing 'Tum Ho Pass':

Amruta took to Instagram to share the video of the song in which she is seen singing the song 'Tum Ho Paas' in an all-new style. Amruta wrote: Delighted and honoured to sing the Kehne Ko Humsafar Hain song 'Tum Ho Pass' this season. The song a was a rage last season & Loved singing this romantic melody again for season 2 with a pinch of rawness to the amazing song! Thank u Ekta Kapoor and Alt Balaji!

The song had managed to capture the hearts of the audiences when it was released in the first season itself. And with the new twist to the song is already creating buzz on social media.

Tum Ho Pass is composed by Ashish Rego and Swapnil Nairm and the song talks about the emotions one goes through when in love.

Delighted and honoured to have the very talented @fadnavis_amruta sing the #kehnekohumsafarhai song this season. Not only was the song a rage last season, maam’s voice suited #MonaSingh the best. Dis season 2 she adds a touch of rawness to the amazing song. @altbalaji @BTL_Balaji pic.twitter.com/54QrXfFCBf — Ekta Kapoor (@ektaravikapoor) March 1, 2019

The video, which was shared by Amruta has already garnered almost 20 thousand views and counting. Ekta Kapoor took to social networking site Twitter to personally 'Thank' Amruta Fadnavis for lending her voice once again to the track.

In the past too, Amruta Fadnavis had taken one and all by surprise with her voice be it her performing a medley of songs at Umang 2019 or singing the national anthem at the Pro-Kabaddi League match between U Mumba and the Jaipur Pink Panthers.

