Amruta Khanvilkar: Today, the supporting cast is bringing their own game

Amruta Khanvilkar is glad to not be typecast. From being part of Marathi films to bagging Bollywood flicks, she has come a long way. She featured in Mohit Suri's latest release, Malang. The actor played Kunal Kemmu's wife in the thriller.

"People liked our chemistry. Today, the supporting cast is bringing their own game, and are equally responsible for the success of a film," she says.

Amruta is known for playing the simple and demure Munira in Raazi, a serial killer Lovina in web series Damaged and a happy-go-lucky girl in the John Abraham-starrer Satyamev Jayate. She has also done shows such as Time Bomb 9/11 and 24 as well as some reality shows.

Asked if she is more interested in Bollywood films rather than regional cinema, she said, "I do not want to limit myself. If tomorrow I am offered an international film, I will do that. I see no reason to say no to any good role."

Amruta is currently gearing up for the launch of the new season of Khatron Ke Khiladi, which has been shot in Bulgaria.

