Amtiabh Bachchan feels Resul Pookutty gives him too much credit

Amitabh Bachchan and Resul Pookutty shower each other with praises on Twitter.

Amitabh Bachchan

Megastar Amitabh Bachchan says Oscar-winning sound artiste Resul Pookutty gives him more credit than he deserves. "Resul .. you give me far too much credit than I deserve or am capable of," Big B tweeted. Amitabh's post comes in response to Pookutty's tweet, wherein he praised the cine icon for his work on his upcoming project Chehre.

On June 16, Pookutty posted: "Today Amitabh Bachchan marked another history in Indian cinema. Last day, last shot of the first schedule of 'Chehre'... he performed a fourteen-minute long submission in one shot and the whole crew stood up and clapped! Dear Sir, undoubtedly you are one of the best in the world."

Directed by Rumi Jaffrey, the film, which also stars Emraan Hashmi, Kriti Kharbanda, Rhea Chakraborty, Siddhanth Kapoor, Raghubir Yadav and Annu Kapoor, is slated to release on February 21, 2020.

Resul .. you give me far too much credit than I deserve or am capable of .. ðð https://t.co/wWbQTevPac — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) June 18, 2019

Chehre is produced by Anand Pandit Motion Pictures and Saraswati Entertainment Private Ltd.

