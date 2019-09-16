Amul celebrates sixty years of Doordarshan with doodle

Doordarshan has been a special channel for most of us as it catered to the masses with its variety of shows like Malgudi Days to Chitrahar to the news.

Doordarshan was founded on September 15, 1959, and revolutionised the way television was seen in the country. It also ensured a balance between information and entertainment. Amul India, which is a dairy brand celebrated six decades of Doordarshan and paid a tribute to India's first public broadcaster.

Amul India shared two images on the micro-blogging site wherein we can see a kid having breakfast as a show plays on the television in the background. In the second image, an illustration of the cultural show, Surabhi.

#Amul congratulates @DDNational on completing #60YearsOfDoordarshan with a tribute of topicals. Pij village in Kheda district was chosen for India's 1st local rural television broadcast in 1975 under Satellite Instructional Television Experiment (S.I.T.E) with programming by Amul pic.twitter.com/Q0VoaGv4mP — Amul.coop (@Amul_Coop) September 15, 2019

Even Twitterati could not keep calm and they tweeted about their memories which are attached to the show. While one wrote, "Thanks for the precious memories #Chitrahar #Doordarshan," while yet another wrote, "childhood would not have been so good."

