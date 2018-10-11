Amy Adams: I like being a bit scared

hollywood

Actress Amy Adams says she likes to control things but to some extent. "I think I'm probably like most people. They like control to a certain extent and then they like to lose control to a certain extent," Adams said in a statement to IANS.

"I like being a bit scared, I like roller-coasters, I like driving a bit fast, I like motorbikes - I like that kind of thing. I like an adrenaline rush, and I like people who are much bigger risk-takers than me," she added.

The actress also got candid about playing a disturbed character Camille in "Sharp Objects". Her character has Munchausen syndrome by proxy, which is a mental illness and a form of child abuse. The caretaker of a child, most often a mother, either makes up fake symptoms or causes real symptoms to make it look like the child is sick.

Adams says it very difficult to connect to her character. "I did a lot of reading on that as well and that strange need for attention -- it's so crazy to me. It's so against every parental instinct I have, so I can't really imagine it. I've had my daughter hurt twice in a way that required visits to the hospital and that's not something I want to revisit ever. It's traumatising," she added.

On keeping her role away from her personal life, she said: "I had to train myself how to not bring a character home as much as possible. But there were definitely times, whether from exhaustion or just living in the space of Camille, where there was a lot of insomnia, and when I don't sleep I get a little cuckoo.

"But I think age has served me well in that, where I'm able to look at it and say, ‘Okay, I know what's going on. Nothing's really wrong. I just need to go to work, do my job and come home. Make dinner, do something grounding."

Sharp Objects is aired in India on Star World Premiere HD.

