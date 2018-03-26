Amy Adams in talks to star in True American

Jackie helmer Pablo Larrain is on board to direct, and Mark Ruffalo and Kumail Nanjiani are also in talks to co-star with Amy Adams



Actor Amy Adams is in talks to star in the upcoming drama The True American. Annapurna Pictures is producing the project, reported Deadline. According to a source a deal has not yet closed and scheduling is still being worked out, specifically regarding Adams' promotion efforts on her upcoming HBO limited series "Sharp Objects," but she wants the film to be her next project.

"Jackie" helmer Pablo Larrain is on board to direct, and Mark Ruffalo and Kumail Nanjiani are also in talks to co-star with Adams. Based on the non-fiction book by Anand Giridharadas, "The True American" is set in Texas in the days following the 9/11 attacks. It follows Rais Bhuiyan, a Muslim immigrant and Bangladesh Air Force veteran who narrowly survived a killing spree that took the lives of two other immigrants. Employed at a Dallas-area convenience store as he established himself in America, Bhuiyan worked to have his attacker, self-proclaimed "Arab slayer" Mark Stroman, spared from execution.

