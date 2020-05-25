Amy Jackson exercising with her eight-month-old son Andreas is simply cute

Actress Amy Jackson shared an adorable new post where she is seen working out with her eight-month-old son Andreas. Amy took to her Instagram Stories, where she is seen exercising holding Andreas, whom she has previously called her "lockdown buddy".

In one video she wrote: "Gym//creche."

Amy and her fiance Panayiotou became parents to a son and shared his image on social media in September last year.

Amy made her acting debut with the 2010 Tamil movie "Madrasapattinam" and has featured in several Telugu, Hindi and Kannada films apart from Tamil films. Her last big release was the Rajinikanth-starrer "2.0" in 2018, which was released in Tamil, Hindi and Telugu versions.

