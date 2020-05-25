Amy Jackson exercising with her eight-month-old son Andreas is simply cute
Amy Jackson took to her Instagram Stories, where she is seen exercising holding Andreas, whom she has previously called her "lockdown buddy".
Actress Amy Jackson shared an adorable new post where she is seen working out with her eight-month-old son Andreas. Amy took to her Instagram Stories, where she is seen exercising holding Andreas, whom she has previously called her "lockdown buddy".
In one video she wrote: "Gym//creche."
Amy and her fiance Panayiotou became parents to a son and shared his image on social media in September last year.
Amy made her acting debut with the 2010 Tamil movie "Madrasapattinam" and has featured in several Telugu, Hindi and Kannada films apart from Tamil films. Her last big release was the Rajinikanth-starrer "2.0" in 2018, which was released in Tamil, Hindi and Telugu versions.
With the Coronavirus quarantine in effect around different parts of the world, Indian celebrities, who are staying in the foreign land are taking every bit of precautions to stay healthy and fit. Amy Jackson, who is in London, has been spending some quality with her newborn son. Amy became a proud mummy to baby boy Andreas in September last year. Amy has also been keeping busy by working out and doing yoga. She has also been sharing tips on how to stay fit at home by giving out home workout tips. All pictures/Celebrity Instagram accounts
Nargis Fakhri, who is in at home in Los Angeles, has been keeping her spirit up by creating some fun videos of her doing chores around the house. She posted a video of in the same clothes for 3 days and wrote, "#HELP . been wearing the same clothes for like 3 days now. Cause what’s the point We’d all save a lot of money if we didn’t care about what we wear and how often we wear it. What y’all doing ? . [sic]"
Shriya Saran, who is in Barcelona, Spain, with her husband Andrei Koscheev, is in an upbeat mood while on home lockdown. She shared a video of her dancing in the balcony of her home and captioned it: "Day 10 of sitting at home in Barcelona..... I wanna hold your hand, soon ....once all this is over. Please stay at home . Protect yourself, protect your elders ...
Kids be good ... dont behave like me ! Meanwhile.... stay happy, spread love and good vibes only [sic]. Shriya also wished everyone on Ugadi in urged people to donate for a COVID-19 relief fund. She shared a video to wish everyone and wrote, "Ugadi subhakanshalu Stay blessed safe and sane . Let's do some thing for people who depensent on daily wages Let's also give respect to doctors, nurses and all the brave hearts who are working for us today . Let's stay at hime ! [sic]"
After staying inside for almost eight weeks, Lisa Haydon, who is in Honk Kong, posted a video of her surfing and wrote a lengthy post with it. It read, "Having a new born baby in a corona virus world had me very busy with a bottle of sanitizer... thus haven't been posting that much lately. But here is a video of me finally not staying inside after 8weeks. Most of the world seems to be in self quarantine at the moment. However, here in Hong Kong things are just about beginning to feel back to normal. The way the ppl here in Hk handled this virus from the get go was commendable. A very militant approach to wearing masks, social distancing, SANITIZER etc... But, What I've learned in these passed months is - it doesn't take a lot, or cost a lot to be happy. We've had the pleasure of some quality family time, lots of home baking and cooking, mountain walks on Occassion, catching up on movies , sleep, and plenty of conversations with each other. It's been a break from the craziness of life and it's many professional and social obligations. A time to rest, and recoup.. in fact I wish I would learn to take breaks like this without it being enforced in this unfortunate way. It also got me thinking .. Last year a lot of what I read in the news was about Brexit, US China trade war, Harry and Meghan leaving the royal family, and then experiencing the protests in Hong Kong . But, all of that seems much less talked about in the face of a global health crisis. Without good health it seems there is little place for any other perspective. In all of this I pray we find the peace and patience to ride this out and hopefully be better for it. In the meantime, here is some extremely rusty clumsy post natal surfing for a lol. #IfWeDontLaughWe'llCry [sic]"
Shweta Pandit, who's currently in Italy, has taken to her Twitter account to pour her heart out at the current situation and scenario. She wrote that her beautiful second home, Italy, has been a brave heart fighting the pandemic. She continued that she's with her family in Tuscany quarantined and they have left no stone unturned to make Italy safe and healthy again. It was a collage of four pictures and it seems beautiful Italy is indeed her second home. She even posted a video recently asking people to stay home and stay safe and pray of Italy.
Radhika Apte, who is London, has been sharing throwback photos of her shoots, she has also shared nostalgic pictures of her family. Radhika shared an adorable picture of her dad and grandmother and wrote, "Found this lovely photo while cleaning my drawer of my father kissing my grandmother while she was having one of her laughing fits! #nostalgia #aaji [sic]."
Priyanka Chopra Jonas has been setting the right example for other celebs, by sharing videos of the Safe Hands challenge, to raising awareness about COVID-19 with WHO. She is also spending some quality time with husband Nick Jonas and her pets in quarantine. She shared a photo of her snuggled up in Nick's lap and with their pet dog Gino next to them on a bench.
