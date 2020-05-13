Amy Jackson shares picture with her 'lockdown buddy' Andreas

Actress Amy Jackson says her newborn son Andreas is her lockdown buddy. Amy took to Instagram, where she shared a video of her lying in bed with her son. Along the clip she wrote: "Lockdown buddies".

View this post on Instagram Infinite love âÂ¾ #lockdownbuddies A post shared by Amy Jackson (@iamamyjackson) onMay 12, 2020 at 4:47am PDT

Amy and her fiance George Panayiotou became parents to a son in September last year. Amy made her acting debut with the 2010 Tamil movie "Madrasapattinam" and has featured in several Telugu, Hindi and Kannada films apart from Tamil films.

Her last big release was the Rajinikanth-starrer "2.0" in 2018, which released in Tamil, Hindi and Telugu versions. Her Bollywood films include "Ekk Deewana Tha", "Singh Is Bliing" and "Freaky Ali"

