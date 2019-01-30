Amy Jackson's jaw-dropping picture is setting the internet ablaze

bollywood

Amy Jackson's latest Instagram photo is setting the internet on fire

Amy Jackson. Picture Courtesy: Instagram/iamamyjackson.

Amy Jackson's latest Instagram post is all about elegance and class. Dressed in a grey-coloured formal blazer and trouser, she exuded elegance. Straightened hair, nude makeup and a plunging neckline made her look no less than a Victorian Model. She shared the post on Instagram and captioned: "LDNLYF [sic]"

View this post on Instagram LDNLYF A post shared by Amy Jackson (@iamamyjackson) onJan 28, 2019 at 3:23am PST

The actor recently got engaged to multi-millionaire hotelier boyfriend, George Panayiotou in Zambia on New Year's day. She resorted to Instagram to declare this good news. She had shared a picture with the Victoria Falls as the backdrop and captioned, "1st January 2019 - The start of our new adventure in life. I love you. Thankyou for making me the happiest girl in the world."

On the work front, Amy Jackson's last big film was Rajinikanth and Akshay Kumar's 2.0 (Robot 2). She is now looking for roles that allow her to not go overboard with make-up. However, she feels that being a girl, she likes experimenting with her looks. "I have been looking for roles that are not over the top with make-up. Also, I don't wear make-up when I am not shooting as I am just bored and over it," she said.

Amy, who rose to fame in Bollywood with 2012's Ekk Deewana Tha, has even joined the list of personalities who have teamed up with PETA, such as Lara Dutta, Shahid Kapoor, Esha Gupta, Hema Malini, Anil Kumble, VVS Laxman, Amrita Rao, R Madhavan, Murali Kartik and Rahul Sharma.

