Amy Poehler and Tina Fey to host Golden Globes 2021

Comedic duo Amy Poehler and Tina Fey will host the Golden Globes 2021. Universal made the announcement at the Television Critics Association's press tour on Saturday. "NBC has long been the home to two of the funniest people on the planet — Tina Fey and Amy Poehler — and we didn't want to wait any longer to share the news that they'll be hosting the Globes once again," Paul Telegdy, chairman of NBC Entertainment, said in a statement.

The duo last hosted the awards together in 2015. They were also the hosts in 2014 and 2013. Comedian-actor Ricky Gervais hosted the 2020 gala and received accolades for his opening monologue, in which he touched upon topics like #MeToo, 2019 college admissions scandal involving Felicity Huffman, Martin Scorsese's Marvel comments and lack of diversity in Hollywood.

The date for the 78th annual Golden Globe Awards ceremony will be announced later.

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever