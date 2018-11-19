Amy Schumer back to work

hollywood

Amy Schumer has returned to work after her recent hospitalisation

Amy Schumer

Actress Amy Schumer has returned to work after her recent hospitalisation. The 37-year-old comedienne, who is expecting her first child with husband Chris Fische, was admitted to a medical center for hyperemesis gravidarum, or severe nausea and vomiting, reports eonline.com.

Schumer performed a comedy show at the New Jersey Performing Art Center a few days ago. After her performance, the "Trainwreck" actress took to Instagram and wrote: "Thanks for bringing me back to life Newark (something no one else has ever said)". The event was originally supposed to take place in September and was later rescheduled due to a scheduling conflict for Schumer.

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever