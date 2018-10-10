Amyra Dastur: Each girl brings something unique to Trip 2

television

Amyra Dastur says each girl in the upcoming series makes the show unique with their different characteristics

Amyra Dastur

Actress Amyra Dastur describes working with Sapna Pabbi, Mallika Dua and Shweta Tripathi for "Trip 2" as the "best experience". She says each girl in the upcoming series makes the show unique with their different characteristics.

"It was one of the best experiences I have ever had. Sapna and I have known each other since 2014. We were in the same agency together and we had always wanted to work together. Shweta and Mallika were new to me and I really need to give Sapna credit for bringing me into the group. The girls never let me feel as if I was new to the story or to them," Amyra told IANS.

She did not feel left out. "We came into this project on professional terms and left it becoming really good friends. Each girl brings something unique to the table. Mallika brings the slapstick comedy, Sapna brings the motivation, Shweta is the glue that holds us together and apparently I'm the entertainment," Amyra quipped.

The fact that they were "in sync" helped. "Everything would always just fall into place," she said. "Trip 2" premiered on all bindass platforms including YouTube on October 5.

