Amyra Dastur: Hope Rajma Chawal gets the acclaim it deserves

Actress Amyra Dastur, whose movie "Rajma Chawal" has been selected for the British Film Institute's (BFI) London Film Festival, hopes the movie resonates with the audience and critics well.

The movie, directed by Leena Yadav, also stars veteran actor Rishi Kapoor and debutant Aniruddh Tanwar. It is a family dramedy set against the backdrop of social media.

Amyra, who plays Aniruddh's love interest in the film, said in a statement: "This is the first film that I've acted in that has ever been selected for a film festival and BFI London Film Festival at that. I'm so thrilled and excited because ‘Rajma Chawal' has been such a fantastic experience and it is truly a wonderful film."

She says she jumped with joy when the director told her about the news.

"Working with an actor like Rishi Kapoor was amazing. I hope this film gets the critical acclaim it truly deserves and I know that being part of this prestigious film festival will give it the push it needs to get recognition not just from India but on an international level," she added.

The BFI London Film Festival will be held from October 10-21.

