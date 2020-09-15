Amyra Dastur: If anything bad happens, then automatically Bollywood gets the blame

The debate around nepotism has only been amplified since the unfortunate demise of Sushant Singh Rajput. A majority of the actors and filmmakers have given their take on social media and interviews. The next one in the line is Amyra Dastur, who has been seen in films like Isaaq, Mr. X, and Judgementall Hai Kya.

In an interview with Hindustan Times, the actress spilled the beans on her take on Bollywood and favouritism. Talking about the Hindi film industry, the actress said, "If anything bad happens, then automatically Bollywood gets the blame. Yes, there are issues in our industry but there are issues everywhere. The only problem we face is that our lives are public which makes people think they have the right to comment about it. In other words, we're damned if we do and damned if we don't."

When asked about her opinion on the debate between the insider and outsider, Dastur stated, "As an outsider, it definitely hurts to see star kids getting roles you feel they haven't earned. But you can't hold it against them. If you're given an advantage in life then you should capitalise on it. Ultimately, the audience decides and if they like someone then they themselves will follow them and increase the person's popularity."

She added, "Unfortunately, we're so stuck on hating star kids that we don't realise if the audience channels that hate into kindness for promoting outsiders, it would change the game. Yes, favouritism exists in every industry. We don't live in a black and white world. There are favourites and there is groupism which you need to deal with. The boycotting is something that I don't agree with and I believe it needs to be tackled. You can have your favourites but you shouldn't put someone down because they don't adhere to your opinions."

