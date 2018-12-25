Amyra Dastur turns Santa for her make up artist

bollywood

To make sure that this Christmas her make up artist doesn't miss her family, actress Amyra Dastur with her girlfriends decided to do a pot luck supper for her on Christmas eve by turning out as Santa

To make sure that this Christmas her make up artist doesn't miss her family, actress Amyra Dastur with her girlfriends decided to do a pot luck supper for her on Christmas eve by turning out as Santa. It is going to be a proper traditional english Christmas dinner with all the Christmas dishes the girls will be cooking. Amyra is in charge of the ‘Yorkshire Pudding' and ‘Mince Pie with Whipped Cream'."

"It's a sit down dinner on Christmas day, like big families would do in the west, we give thanks for all the good that happened to us this year. This is actually going to be my first traditional Christmas dinner as well and it's even more special because all of us girls are in town together for the very first time in years and we just want to spend the holiday the correct way instead of going for the stereotypical Mumbai Christmas parties. It's a family holiday and these girls are my family," the actress said in a statement.

The actress will be next seen in Mental Hai Kya, Made In China and Prasthanam in 2019.

