Amyra Dastur: Women can work in harmony

Amyra Dastur who has worked with female directors like Sonam Nair and Leena Yadav and fellow actresses like Shweta Tripathi and Sapna Pabbi, says women can work in harmony and create moments of magic

Amyra Dastur, who has worked with female directors like Sonam Nair and Leena Yadav and fellow actresses like Shweta Tripathi and Sapna Pabbi, says women can work in harmony and create moments of magic. Amyra, Mallika Dua, Shweta and Sapna had teamed up for The Trip 2.

"It's a bittersweet ending. I love my girls and I am glad that I've made three amazing new girlfriends. This show was my first foray into the digital world and I couldn't have asked for a better project," Amyra said in a statement. "For me this show symbolises the fact that women can come together, work in harmony and create moments of magic. I was hoping that the show would do well, but the fact that every episode has trended on YouTube and the viewership is increasing hour by hour, as an actor I couldn't have asked for more," she added.

The last episode of The Trip 2 will be out on all Bindass Originals' platforms on Friday.

