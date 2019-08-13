An eventful three days

things-to-do

St Xavier's College's cultural fest Malhar is back. We bring you our picks from an array of sessions and performances to attend

Malhar fest

Malhar, the annual cultural fest organised by St Xavier’s College, is back with a line-up of specially curated events and performances by talented artistes. Now in its 41st edition, it promises to be a bigger and better experience than previous years.

The stage is set

The popular Malhar concert will feature performers including Nitin Mishra, a young rapper from Madhya Pradesh popularly known as Spitfire, who was the lead writer of the widely acclaimed Asli Hip Hop, and Kunal Pandgale, also known as Kaam Bhari, which is also the name of the soundtrack that he composed for the blockbuster movie, Gully Boy.

Food for thought

The Conclave will be graced by the presence of Sir William Mark Tully, renowned journalist who headed the BBC, New Delhi, as Chief of Bureau, and went on to report on significant events such as the Bhopal Gas Tragedy and the demolition of the Babri Masjid during his tenure. There will also be an interactive session with Team Tarini, the first-ever, all-women Indian crew to circumnavigate the Earth and complete their landmark expedition in May 2018.

Getting competitive

A range of interesting events have been designed by and for students: In (Jam)ega Kya?, participants will be invited to speak non-stop for as long as possible without stuttering or making grammatical errors. Kya se kya ho gaya is a street play that talks about how the evolution of society has resulted from fighting social evils, while Grooves like Jagger is a western dance group event that promises to entertain crowds with their pop and lock moves.

On: August 15 to August 17

At: St Xavier’s College, Dhobi Talao,

Log on to: malharfest.org

