An eye for detail

Workshop

Designed by Scottish architect George Wittet, the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Vastu Sangrahalaya (CSMVS) building is a fine example of the Indo-Saracenic style that marries elements of Hindu and Islamic architecture. And a free session today will draw from the museum building and the collection it houses to highlight geometry in Islamic art. The session will be conducted by Meagan Vaz, education associate at CSMVS, and is open to kids aged between eight and 16.

On Today, 4 pm (ages eight to 12); 6 pm (ages 12 to 16)

Log on to Enguru app or play.enguruapp.com

