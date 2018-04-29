An Indian rug goes to Milan

Sharan Parekh of rug company, ILO, tells us why the formula for succeeding internationally is combining tradition with a modern aesthetic



Sharan Parekh with his rug inside Massimiliano Locatelli's 3D-printed house at the Milan Design Week

When Italian architect Massimiliano Locatelli of CLS Architetti called rug company ILO's Sharan Parekh and said he wanted one of their rugs, Parekh thought it would be for a party at his home.

"But he said he would using it inside his 3D-printed house, which was going to be showcased at the Milan Design Week, that too, in the bathroom!" he said. Parekh, also the managing director of ILO's parent company, Splendour (a known name in furnishings), tells us he had been meeting Locatelli many times as part of the Milan social scene. "We have worked with CLS for many ventures. We have designed carpets for the Belagio in Las Vegas, for the Miss Sixty and Philip Klein stores. It all started off socially. Also, we have been given space at Nilufar, known as the world's best design gallery, and that's how we have inroads in Milan," says the 30-year-old.

ILO, which means Joy in Finnish, is a Mumbai-based company, working in sustainably produced rugs, which are hand-tufted and hand-knotted by Tibetan artisans working in Nepal and North India. The aim is to combine traditional techniques with an edgy, contemporary design aesthetic. Not just is this ILO'S first outing, exhibiting on an international platform, but also the first Indian company showcasing at Fuorisalone (2018 Milan Furniture Fair).

The 3D-printed house is Locatelli's way of showcasing creativity, sustainability, flexibility, affordability and rapidity, at Piazza Cesare Beccaria, which is a square in the middle of Milan. It's also an experiment in low-cost housing, but with a slight difference. "The house is extremely low cost, but inside, everything is super expensive." There are lights by Italian architect, Gio Ponti, which are vintage, solid brass chairs, furniture by Nilufar, and the rug by ILO. "This is what the rug looks like — it's oval with an oval cutout in the middle. It's made of bamboo silk, silk and pashmina. It's almost like standing on a cloud. When Locatelli saw it, he said he couldn't have done better himself. He wanted the juxtaposition of low-cost housing which is super luxurious from within," explains Parekh.

Now, that they are back, they are focusing on many more such collaborations, and are now fielding offers from royal families from the Middle East. But, as Parekh says, the main thrill is in knowing that an Indian company, working with traditional craft, can understand the European aesthetic and be accepted there. "At the end of the day, it's about showcasing India."

