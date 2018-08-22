An odyssey into pattachitra

things-to-do

Try your hand at the age-old Odissi art form under the guidance of a National Award-winning artist

Parida uses a colour palette of white, black and browns

Centuries before graphic novels were even a thing, artists from Odisha used pattachitra [patta means cloth, chitra is picture] to tell stories of heroes and lovers. Now, two-time National Award-winning artist Bijay Parida, 60, is bringing the over-a-millennium-old folk art tradition to Mumbai with a workshop and exhibition.

Like generations of pattachitra artists, the divine love of Radha and Krishna has long been Parida’s muse. But that’s not the only reason the art form is a labour of love. “It takes a minimum of three days to make a simple 1x1 foot artwork and can even take several weeks or months to complete bigger, more intricate pieces,” says Parida.



Bijay Parida at work

A large chunk of this time goes into preparing the canvas and paints, all of which have to be made from scratch. To make the canvas, Parida soaks and grinds tamarind seeds, cooks the gluey paste and mixes it with crushed stones, which is then used to cure the cotton or tussar silk canvas.

The colours are made by painstakingly grinding minerals, such as white from conch shells, red-brown from geru or red ochre, and black from kerosene lamp soot. Although pattachitra uses a rainbow of colours, the three shades form Parida’s signature palette. “These colours are subtle; so they allow a softer, more nuanced expression. That’s why people still like black and white photos in this age,” says the veteran artist.

But participants won’t be expected to grind the colours or cure the canvas. “We will use regular paints and paper, which will also be easier for first-timers,” assures Parida.

He will also demonstrate his award-winning technique of palm leaf engraving at the workshop, using an iron stylus that he will supply to the class. He hopes the sessions will give a boost to both the Odissi art forms. “Survival has never been easy for indigenous art forms, and now it’s harder because art has become more commercial and less thoughtful. People no longer want to buy large paintings, preferring to buy three to four smaller ones instead, so they have more variety,” he observes.

On: August 25, 3.30 pm (workshop); August 24, 6 pm and August 25 to 29, 11 am to 7 pm (exhibition)

At: ARTISANS’ Gallery, Kala Ghoda.

Cost: Rs 1,500

