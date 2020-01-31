An open letter to the IIT-B director

Dear director sahib,

The institute's email on 'Hostel conduct rules' that came into effect from January 28 this year, just two days after a lively event organised on 'Reclaiming the Republic' on January 26, 2020, makes interesting reading. First, we would like to compliment the institute for insisting on 'fair and courteous behaviour' from hostel inmates. I trust this applies to the staff and faculty of the institute as well.

We have some questions. No doubt you have heard them already from many in the campus, who seem equally baffled.

Do these rules apply anywhere in the hostel? Or designated areas in the hostel? Are 'student living quarters' excluded from this? Are open spaces in the campus excluded?

What is a poster, leaflet or pamphlet? Does it include notes that students exchange with each other? Does it include letters, mails that students and faculty write to each other on various subjects? Does it include posts on social media?

If a hostel council has authority on circulation of such material, should they decide based on a General Body Meeting? Or should a hostel council take a vote between its members? Is a notice needed?

What will disturb peace?

What type of speech, play, music is likely to disturb the peace of hostel environment? How would you classify reading of the Preamble of the Constitution? Or reading of Tagore poetry? Or reading speeches/writing of Bhagat Singh?

How will one determine if movies being screened are pirated, unlicensed or unauthorised? Does this apply to what is seen on YouTube or other video sites, within the hostel rooms?

What is an anti-social, anti-national or undesirable activity? Who will decide on these? And with what authority and under which law?

Have the administration staff read Article 19 of the Constitution of India? This pertains to the right of free speech and expression, anywhere and everywhere in India. May I assume, that, IIT-Bombay is still part of sovereign India? Is it reasonable to assume that 'free speech and expression,' as expressed in both the letter and spirit of the Constitution, is of concern to every citizen, including you?

Have the administration staff read Article 21 of the Constitution of India? This pertains to the right to personal liberty, anywhere and everywhere in India. Is it reasonable to assume that 'personal liberty,' as expressed in both the letter and spirit of the Constitution is of concern to every citizen, including you?

As far as it is publicly known, the events organised in December 2019 and January 2020 in the campus, have been conducted peacefully by the students, with due respect to those who may not agree with the themes of the events. As you are aware, similar events have been organised by students in campuses across the country and even among groups of Indian students in foreign countries. To try and insulate IIT-Bombay from events happening in the country and abroad on such a wide scale would be wishful and in fact, counter-productive.

'A free and fair environment'

A hallmark of our institute, IIT-Bombay, has been a free and fair environment to debate and dissent, without rage or rancour. Indeed, this is the tradition in the best universities and institutes around the globe. Introducing rules that border on fascism demean not only this temple of learning, but also the autonomy that the institute has been proud of and has fiercely guarded. It also reflects poorly on the sensibility and maturity of students who are the crème de la crème of the nation. The responses which one has come across on social media and elsewhere since they were announced a couple of days ago only strengthen these conclusions.

May we therefore appeal to you as alumni, who cherish the memories of their times in the institute and wish that IIT-Bombay continues to keep its rightful place among the temples of learning of the world, that your administration should withdraw these draconian rules forthwith. We are sure your administration is capable of starting a dialogue with the students to discuss what rules of conduct ought to be enforced within the campus that do not compromise the spirit and letter of our Constitution.

Yours sincerely,

Dr Venkatesh Sundaram and Chandru Chawla

