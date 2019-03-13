An original series on the life of Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced

television

The 10-part original series titled 'Modi' will trace the life and work of Prime Minister Narendra Modi as the leader of India

A still from 'Modi'

A new biopic has been announced by Eros Now on the life of India's Prime Minister, Narendra Modi, produced by Benchmark Pictures, led by Umesh Shukla and Ashish Wagh. Titled 'Modi,' the original series showcases the life of the influential leader. The 10-part original series directed by filmmaker Umesh Shukla captures the different phases of Modi's life. The story begins with 12-year-old Narendra and traverses through his teenage and youth to becoming the Prime Minister of the world's largest democracy - India. The biopic premieres in April 2019 exclusively on the OTT platform.

A still from Modi

Modi's siblings, friends, neighbours and school teachers reminisce his fascinating journey of self-discovery, which enhances the authenticity of the original series. Actors Faisal Khan, Ashish Sharma and Mahesh Thakur play his part to depict the different stages in his life. The series is written by Mihir Bhuta and Radhika Anand and each episode ranges between 35 to 40.

Narendra Modi was born to a family of grocers (who owned a tea stall) in Vadnagar, Mehsana district, Bombay state (present-day Gujarat) and is the third of six children of Damodardas Mulchand Modi and Hiraben Modi. He was a diligent and resourceful student, and his humble background helped him connect with the masses. Shot in real locations of Gujarat, Uttarakhand, West Bengal, Delhi and Kashmir, the biopic captures the several highs and lows of the leader of new India.



The original series will premiere in April 2019



Commenting on the announcement of the show, Ridhima Lulla, chief content officer of the OTT platform, said, "'Modi' is one of our really exciting projects. Prime Minister Narendra Modi is someone who has inspired many and changed the way the world looks at India. Our attempt through this biopic is to tell the story of his struggle, ambition, intensity and success."



Umesh Shukla further adds, "It was lovely to take on a project which came with a responsibility to narrate the life of the leader of new India and I am sure each episode of the 10-part original series will be a revelation for the audiences. His growing-up years, decisions and roles at different phases of life make for an incredible story."

