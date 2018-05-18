Ana Ivanovic: I fall in love with my son every day

Serbian tennis ace Ana Ivanovic says after becoming a mother, her life revolves around son Luka





Serbian tennis star Ana Ivanovic, who delivered her first child, son Luka in March this year, says she cannot imagine a moment without him. "Being a mum, changes your life completely and everything else becomes secondary. It's all about your child. Half of your body and your brain is focussing on your child, thinking if he is ok or not and what he is doing.

"Though he is little, it's so hard to leave him because I don't want to miss anything. I fall more and more in love with my son every day," Ivanovic, who is married to German World Cup-winning footballer Bastian Schweinsteiger, told baseline.tennis.com.

Ivanovic, who lives with Schweinsteiger in USA where he plays for Major League Soccer side Chicago Fire, made it clear that she is not planning a comeback to the sport. "There are a lot of mothers who are making a comeback.

I really admire them as it is very difficult to do so, not only physically but also mentally," added Ivanovic, refering to her peers Serena Williams and Victoria Azarenka, both of whom returned to the game following the delivery of their first child.

