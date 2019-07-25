Search

Anand Mahindra confirms that 'Super 30' teacher Anand Kumar did say no to him

Published: Jul 25, 2019, 16:21 IST | mid-day online correspondent

Chairman of Mahindra Group, Anand Mahindra shared his past exchange with Anand Kumar, on whose life Super 30 is based on

Anand Mahindra with Anand Kumar. Pic/Anand Mahindra Twitter

The recently released movie, Super 30 starring Hrithik Roshan has garnered appreciation from dignitories. The Vice-President of India Venkaiah Naidu took to social media to appreciated Hrithik's performance and the movie.

The Chief Ministers of different states of India like Gujarat have lauded the movie. As a result, Super 30 has been made tax-free in Bihar, Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan, New Delhi and Gujarat. 

Even the Chairman of Mahindra Group, Anand Mahindra shared his past exchange with Anand Kumar, on whose life Super 30 is based on. He shared, "Anand Kumar says in the article that he turned down my offer to fund his efforts. I confirm that when we met, he courteously declined my offer of financial support. I remain an admirer of how he's changed the lives of so many".

Not just the teachers who Hrithik called the 'nation builders of the nation' to whom the film is dedicated to but the students also have loved the film.

Super 30 addresses and acknowledges the importance of teachers in the building and strengthening of society and the pivotal role they play at the base level in shaping up an individual which in turn leads to the shaping up of a society. The movie was released on July 12, 2019.

