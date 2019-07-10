After historic win Anand Mahindra tells Dutee Chand, 'Keep running...run fearlessly'

national

Anand Mahindra took to Twitter to congratulate Dutee Chand who created history by clocking 11.32 seconds to win the gold as she led the race from start to finish

Anand Mahindra. Pic/AFP

On Wednesday, National record holder Dutee Chand became the first Indian woman track and field athlete to clinch a gold medal in the World Universiade after she won the 100m dash event in Naples, Italy. The 23-year-old Dutee clocked 11.32 seconds to win the gold as she led the race from start to finish.

Chand also holds the 100m national record with 11.24 seconds and it must be noted that no Indian had qualified for the 100-metre final in the history of the University Games before this. Chand's historic win led to a lot of congratulatory messages from people across all walks of life.

But it was Anand Mahindra's tweet which is winning hearts online. Responding to a tweet by parliamentarian Kiren Rijiju on Chand's historic feat, Anand Mahindra re-tweeted the tweet and praised Dutee Chand for her achievement. While tagging Chand, Mahindra wrote: Way to go, Dutee Chand. The 100m sprint is the most exciting event in athletics. It’s a display of sheer physical ability and power. What a delight to see an Indian athlete power her way to the front, leaving all others behind...."

Way to go @DuteeChand ! The 100m sprint is the most exciting event in athletics. It’s a display of sheer physical ability and power. What a delight to see an Indian athlete power her way to the front, leaving all others behind.... https://t.co/7f0KQg48s6 — anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) July 10, 2019

Thank you sir! Feeling humbled and blessed. https://t.co/dZsi99zhg8 — Dutee Chand (@DuteeChand) July 10, 2019

In no time, the 23-year-old sprinter too to Twitter to respond to Anand Mahindra's tweet. She said: Thank you, sir! Feeling humbled and blessed.

Keep running..and run fearlessly as you have always done... https://t.co/gExuoWRYwf — anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) July 10, 2019

Dutee Chand's prompt response led to another tweet by Anand Mahindra. In his tweet, Mahindra encouraged Dutee Chand to keep running, and run fearlessly "as you have always done."

Pull me down, I will come back stronger! pic.twitter.com/PHO86ZrExl — Dutee Chand (@DuteeChand) July 9, 2019

After creating history, Dutee Chand took to Twitter and posted an inspiring message along with a picture of her gold medal and a mini mascot of the games. She wrote: Pull me down, I will come back stronger!

The 23-year-old sprinter recently made headlines when she disclosed that she's in a same-sex relationship. Chand became one of the few athletes in the world to openly admit about being in a same-sex relationship.

