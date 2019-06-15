Anand Mahindra's reaction to India having its own space station is epic
When ISRO Chief K. Sivan announced that India will have its own space station, Anand Mahindra took to Twitter and posted a hilarious tweet that left netizens in splits
On June 13, 2019, ISRO chairman K. Sivan while addressing the media said that India is planning to launch its own space station. He further said that ISRO is also planning to launch two other missions - to study the Sun and Venus. Former chiefs of Indian space agency lauded ISROs decision and said that India's decision to build its own space station is the next logical step after its human space mission Gaganyaan.
We’ll finally have our own space movies. 1st up: A ‘Bobby’ remake. ‘Hum Tum, ek space station me bund ho..’ ðÂÂÂ https://t.co/qHbQVxS0PS— anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) June 14, 2019
After ISRO Chief K. Sivan announced about India building its own space station, there was one man who was over the moon. Business tycoon Anand Mahindra, who ruled the social media game like no other, took to micro-blogging site Twitter and posted a hilarious tweet that is making the internet laugh out loud.
While sharing the good news on his Twitter account with his followers, Anand Mahindra tweeted: We'll finally have our own space movies. 1st up: A 'Bobby' remake. 'Hum Tum, ek space station me bund ho..'
The internet loved Anand Mahindra's response and retweeted his post nearly 300 times while his tweet garnered about 4 thousand likes. Mahindra not only he shares professional and personal updates but is also bang on with the hilarious tweets that he posts.
Here's how netizens reacted to Anand Mahindra's space movie tweet:
Aur shuttle kho jaye... ðÂÂÂ— Nikhilesh Shah (@shah_nikhilesh) June 14, 2019
Ha ha good one. How about "Kitne aliens the?"— Nandini Sen Gupta (@nandinisgTOI) June 14, 2019
For a sec I misjudged that bund with something else. ðÂÂÂ I thought bbkivines dekhne lage hain sir @Bhuvan_Bam— Ashwin Sharma (@puntelligent) June 14, 2019
Finally..ma ke hatho ka achaar ab space me bhi ðÂÂÂðÂÂÂ— à¤®à¥Âà¤°à¤¾ CM à¤¨à¤²à¥Âà¤²à¤¾ à¤¹à¥Â (@mohitbisht8) June 14, 2019
Sir why not reflect on the situation of doctors in Kolkata. You're usually one of the earliest to opine on things which are important.— SabyaChachi (@MusclTwitch) June 14, 2019
Or probably this topic isn't important.
Aur oxygen cylinder khatam ho jayeðÂÂÂ— prakhar (@prakhard) June 14, 2019
Aur gravity kho jaaye— Anurag Pushpa Singh (@anurag_2591) June 14, 2019
LOL. Epic!— asifakram (@asif_akram) June 14, 2019
And also a saas-bhau TV soap in space station.ðÂÂµðÂÂ©— Sandeep Kumar (@sandeepkmehra) June 14, 2019
You see, there is a reason why Anand Mahindra has over seven million followers on Twitter.
