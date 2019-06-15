Maharashtra cabinet reshuffle to take place on June 16

national

The swearing-in is expected to be held on Sunday, a day before the monsoon session of the state legislature begins

The long-awaited Maharashtra Cabinet expansion is all set to happen on Sunday. Chief minister Devendra Fadnavis met Shiv Sena president Uddhav Thackeray late Friday night to discuss the plan. Fadnavis confirmed to mid-day that the ministers to be dropped and new members to be inducted from BJP would be approved by the party's high command when he visits them in New Delhi on Saturday.

The swearing-in is expected to be held on Sunday, a day before the monsoon session of the state legislature begins. Fadnavis didn't reveal the name he plans planned to induct or dropped. He didn't confirm who would be Sena's representative(s), or whether the Sena would be given Deputy CM's post.

However, sources in BJP said that the party has taken resignations of three ministers of state, including two from Vidarbha and one from Mumbai. The vacancies would be filled from the same region.

Tribal welfare minister Vishnu Sawara has told the party that he wouldn't continue because of bad health condition. The question over housing minister Prakash Maheta would be decided in Delhi, said sources.

