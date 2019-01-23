Maharashtra State Cabinet approves aid of Rs 25 crore for divyangs

national

Each differently-abled (divyang) person will get financial aid of Rs 3.75 lakh to buy eco-friendly vehicles and start mobile vehicle shops, an official said

In A move that will benefit around 650 differently-abled people in the state, the Maharashtra cabinet on Tuesday gave its approval for Rs 25 crore aid to them as part of a scheme, officials said.

Each differently-abled (divyang) person will get financial aid of Rs 3.75 lakh to buy eco-friendly vehicles and start mobile vehicle shops, an official said. "During the meeting held on Tuesday, the cabinet approved funds to the tune of Rs 25 crore for the financial year for this purpose and around 650 people with disabilities are set to benefit from the scheme," they said.

The decision is aimed at making differently-abled people financially independent, they said. An official of the Social Justice Department said in order to avail the benefits of the scheme, a person should have a disability of more than 40 per cent. A committee would be formed under the chairmanship of the managing director of Maharashtra State Handicapped Finance and Development Corporation.

