Mumbai: Alert nurse of Nair hospital helps reunite kidnapped baby with parents

Bhakti Barve, the nurse

Sheetal and Ramesh Salvi, the parents of the five-day-old infant stolen from Nair hospital on Thursday evening, have V N Desai hospital nurse Bhakti Barve to thank for getting him back within 12 hours. Interestingly, it was a viral photo of the kidnapper forwarded on WhatsApp groups that helped Barve identify her when she reached the hospital for a check-up of the child.

The alert nurse immediately suggested a mandatory sonography of the woman, the results of which confirmed her suspicion that the woman had not given birth recently. She then got the infant admitted at the hospital and informed her seniors. The police who were later informed came to the hospital and arrested her.

"When she reached the hospital with the child, I thought she looked very familiar. Her photos had been circulated on WhatsApp groups. When I enquired with her about post-delivery symptoms, she was unable to tell me properly, which made me even more suspicious," she said. The nursing staff then decided to make her undergo a sonography.

"As soon as I saw the sonography results, I realised she had been lying, so we lied to her about the health of the child and urged her to get him admitted immediately," she added. Barve then told her seniors. "I was really scared when I realised that she was the kidnapper, but it was important to act immediately for the safety of the child, rather than be scared," she told mid-day.

June 13

Day infant was kidnapped from Nair hospital

