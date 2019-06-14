Mumbai Crime: Five-day-old boy stolen from cradle at Nair hospital

crime

The police are trying to gather CCTV footage to check the route the woman took after leaving the hospital. Ramesh Bharmal, dean of the hospital, remained unavailable for comment despite repeated attempts

CCTV grab of the woman who allegedly stole the baby

A five-day-old boy was stolen from the BMC-run BYL Nair Hospital on Thursday evening. A woman stole the infant from ward no 7, situated on the third floor. The Agripada police have registered a case against the woman and are probing the matter.

Sheetal Salve, a resident of Dahisar, had given birth to a boy on June 8. She was admitted in ward no. 7 at the hospital. Around 5.30 pm, when Sheetal was asleep, an unknown woman, apparently picked up the child from the cradle in which baby had been placed and walked out of the hospital.

Also Read: Mumbai doctor's suicide: Nair Hospital trying to whitewash casteist harassment case

"It was visiting hours and the ward was full of relatives. But, it is still surprising how the woman managed to steal the infant. She went down by lift and walked out of the premises," said a cop from Agripada Police station, on condition of anonymity.

Also Read: Mumbai doctor's suicide: Nair, Topiwala left students vulnerable to harassment, reveals inquiry

The police are trying to gather CCTV footage to check the route the woman took after leaving the hospital. Ramesh Bharmal, dean of the hospital, remained unavailable for comment despite repeated attempts.

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates