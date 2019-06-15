Mumbai Rains: 100 illegal structures on nullahs razed in five days by BMC

mumbai-rains

Work still on at Bandra East where 176 structures constructed illegally on Chamdawadi nullah will be demolished

Demolition of structures on the Chamdawadi nullah at Bandra East is likely to be completed by Sunday

As flooding continues to be one of the major concerns during monsoon, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) along with 400 policemen have now started demolishing structures constructed illegally on nullahs on a war-footing. More than 100 structures on three nullahs at Mukhyadhyapak, Chamdawadi and Irla have been razed to the ground over the past five days. However, demolition work on the Chamdawadi nullah at Bandra East, which is still in progress, is likely to be completed by Sunday.

According to sources, Municipal Commissioner Praveen Pardeshi's contacts at the top levels of other state government departments have helped BMC rope in a large number of cops for the demolition. Civic officials also said that the police officers would be guarding the nullahs along with BMC staff and fine those found throwing garbage in the water bodies.

While a force of about 80 policemen was roped in to demolish 20 structures at Dharavi's Mukhyadhyapak nullah, about 20 officers were present at Irla, where the K-West ward officials demolished over 30 illegal structures on Wednesday. However, a large number of cops have been roped in for the demolition of 176 structures at Bandra East as they are spread over a 1-km stretch. These structures have been the major cause of flooding in the area and the biggest hurdle in widening the Chamdawadi nullah. Civic officials said demolition work at Bandra East was being taken up in four phases, of which two had been completed and the remaining would be done by Sunday.

Speaking to mid-day, assistant municipal commissioner of H-East ward, Ashok Khairnar, said, "We have completed almost half of the demolition work at Bandra East. Of the 176 structures many are ground plus three, four and five, and hence the process is taking time. It might take another three to four days to complete the work. On Friday alone we demolished 14 structures." Meanwhile, Opposition party leader of Congress in BMC, Ravi Raja along with its city chief, Milind Deora, visited a nullah at Dharavi 60 feet road, the area they claim, is still not rain ready. Raja said, "The administration and the ruling party claims the city is rain ready but desilting work is still going on."

20

No. of structures demolished at Dharavi

30

No. of structures demolished at Irla

