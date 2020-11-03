Anand Mahindra is all praises for Scorpio-shaped water tank in Bihar

A man from Bhagalpur in Bihar got a Mahindra Scorpio shaped water tank constructed on his house to pay tribute to his first car. Intasar Alam specially hired workers from Agra to for the construction, reports NDTV.

Not only does the water tank resemble the shape of Mr Alam's first SUV, it also carries the same number plate with BR 10 786 written on it.

Now that’s what I call a Rise story... Scorpio Rising to the Rooftop. ðÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂ My salaams & appreciation to the owner. We salute his affection for his first car! https://t.co/8hwT7bakWA — anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) October 29, 2020

Alam’s this heart-warming gesture towards his first car caught Anand Mahindra’s eyes and he showered Alam with praises.

"Now that's what I call a Rise story... Scorpio Rising to the Rooftop," he tweeted last week. "My salaams & appreciation to the owner. We salute his affection for his first car!"

He followed this tweet up with another with a clearer image of the water tank and declared it as the benchmark for all future Mahindra products.

"From now on, the brand journey of any of our products will not be complete unless at least one customer bases her/his water tank design on it!" he wrote.

This pic gives a clearer view of his inspiring water tank. From now on, the brand journey of any of our products will not be complete unless at least one customer bases her/his water tank design on it! pic.twitter.com/bajLGMXfhO — anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) November 1, 2020

Reportedly, Alam spent Rs. 2.5 lakh on the construction of the water tank. Labourers who worked on it were paid Rs. 1,200 as daily wage.

