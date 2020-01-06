Search

Anand Mahindra posts about 'veg restaurant' with a twist, confuses Twitterati

Updated: Jan 06, 2020, 17:46 IST | mid-day online correspondent | Mumbai

The industrialist shared a picture of a food menu placed outside the restaurant, captioning how the people have learned the art of harnessing mind over matter

The picture tweeted by industrialist Anand Mahindra on Twitter
The internet is home for much quirky contents that leaves no stones unturned in amusing netizens. It even shows the bizarre of restaurants with out-of-the-box themes and food menu. Industrialist Anand Mahindra tweeted a food menu that gives a twist to ‘vegetarian’ food in their restaurant.

The chairman of the Mahindra Group, who is known for sharing thought-proving posts on his social media accounts, shared a picture of a food menu placed outside the restaurant, captioning how the people have learned the art of harnessing mind over matter.

He further says in the caption, "Veg, Non-Veg, what’s the difference? It is all in the mind.. (sic)."

The post shared on January 5 garnered over 8,800 likes and was retweeted more then 1,100 likes so far. While some of the users were confused about the kind of ingredients used in the such a cuisine, others were the restaurant was adopting a such a menu for their marketing.And other wondered how the dishes mentioned in the menu would taste.

Would you try a menu like this one?

