Anand Mahindra posts about 'veg restaurant' with a twist, confuses Twitterati

The internet is home for much quirky contents that leaves no stones unturned in amusing netizens. It even shows the bizarre of restaurants with out-of-the-box themes and food menu. Industrialist Anand Mahindra tweeted a food menu that gives a twist to ‘vegetarian’ food in their restaurant.

The chairman of the Mahindra Group, who is known for sharing thought-proving posts on his social media accounts, shared a picture of a food menu placed outside the restaurant, captioning how the people have learned the art of harnessing mind over matter.

He further says in the caption, "Veg, Non-Veg, what’s the difference? It is all in the mind.. (sic)."

An example of how Incredible India really is. For millennia we have known how to harness the power of mind over matter. Veg, Non-Veg, what’s the difference? It’s all in the mind...ðÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂ pic.twitter.com/U1x1LEvij6 — anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) January 5, 2020

The post shared on January 5 garnered over 8,800 likes and was retweeted more then 1,100 likes so far. While some of the users were confused about the kind of ingredients used in the such a cuisine, others were the restaurant was adopting a such a menu for their marketing.And other wondered how the dishes mentioned in the menu would taste.

Its a common malaysian food....even the famous saravana bhavan chain have this “speciality curries”ðÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂðÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂ pic.twitter.com/8Qg4tFnHAb — Cheeka (@shrikhanth) January 5, 2020

Matters..most westerners are moving towards Vegetarian and Vegan food. — Guru K (@GuruSQA) January 5, 2020

Sir there is a difference in veg or non veg food. More people in developed country changing to veg.. that is also truth.. — V v g M m (@VvgMm1) January 5, 2020

Desperate times leads to desperate measuresðÂÂÂÂÂÂ¹ðÂÂÂÂÂÂ¹ðÂÂÂÂÂÂ¹ — Yenchi_saav (@ChuteMi69) January 5, 2020

This is probably mock meat made from soyabean. Its a new trend in the west too, you can google, vegan meat, mock meat — Aßhishek Shukla (@abhishek25) January 5, 2020

It proves Education, Knowledge and Common Sense are totally different. — Balaje Rangachari (@urbalaje) January 5, 2020

I heard of a veg omelette and veg kheema; but this is different level ðÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂ — Krushang (@krushang) January 5, 2020

This standee in front of the hotel perhaps is meant for ‘confused eaters’ on what to order, veg or non-veg’ ðÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂ — V Nagaraj ðÂÂÂÂÂÂ®ðÂÂÂÂÂÂ³ (@nagarajv2121) January 5, 2020

Would you try a menu like this one?

