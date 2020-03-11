Anand Mahindra tweets about woman 'ready to outrace Coronavirus'

The outbreak of coronavirus has sparked an atmosphere of fear all over the world. As people are taking necessary precautions to steer clear from the contagious pandemic, industrialist Anand Mahindra spoke about a woman in his latest tweet who would ‘outrace the virus.’

The chairman of Mahindra and Mahindra Group tweeted a video early on Wednesday, praising Mann Kaur, a 103-year-old athlete who was awarded the Nari Shakti Puraskar for her achievements in sports.

Calling Kaur an inspiration, Mahindra tweeted, "The world is consumed by fear of COVID-19, but here’s one ninety plus lady, Mrs. Kaur, who won’t be scared at all, in my opinion! She looks like she’s ready to outrace the virus."

The video shows the centenarian collecting the coveted award from President Ram Nath Kovind and Union minister for Women and Child Development Smriti Irani. Kaur's enthusiasm seen on stage after collecting the award is worth watching!

The world is consumed by fear of COVID-19, but here’s one ninety plus lady, Mrs. Kaur, who won’t be scared at all, in my opinion! She looks like she’s ready to outrace the virus. What an inspiration. pic.twitter.com/t6nKrayCTZ — anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) March 11, 2020

Kaur, who is dubbed as the 'Miracle mom from Chandigarh' started running at the age of 93 and has been winning races even since then.

The video, shared couple of hours ago, managed to garner over 42,400 views on Twitter with more than 4,400 likes and was retweeted 655 times. Many users comment received on the video saying that the age is just a number and how proud are they of Kaur.

What do you think of the video by Anand Mahindra?

