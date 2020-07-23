Anand Tiwari on casting Naseeruddin Shah in Bandish Bandits: It was a clear choice

Making a musical series for an OTT platform, creators Amritpal Singh Bindra and director Anand Tiwari could think of no one but Naseeruddin Shah for a pivotal role in Bandish Bandits. The Love Per Square Foot director says the veteran actor "adds value to the script".

"Naseer sir was a clear choice [to play the grandfather] since we began writing the script," says Tiwari, adding "We were clear about roping in someone who could showcase his stature and gravitas the moment he walked into the frame without uttering a word." Shah was the obvious choice, chimed in Bindra.

The makers accept that they had apprehensions before approaching Shah for the role. "We know he is picky about his roles, but [I'm glad] it resonated with him at the end of the day," says Tiwari as he firmly believes that every artiste wrestles with the idea of what art means to them until s/he identifies with it. "[Naseer sir plays] a morally upright grandfather [and a Hindustani classical musician]. He showcases varied character shades."

Set in Jodhpur, the Amazon Prime Video 10-part series introduces newcomers Ritwik Bhowmik and Shreya Chaudhary as Radhe and Tamanna respectively. Bandish Bandits will also mark musicians Shankar Mahadevan, Ehsaan Qureshi and Loy Mendonsa's debut in the digital entertainment. "We signed Shankar-Ehsaan-Loy because we wanted a blend of classical, pop, and contemporary music," says Bindra of the musical drama that unfolds on August 4.

